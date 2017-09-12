The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights slammed Myanmar on Monday for conducting a "cruel military operation" against Rohingya Muslims.

Zeid Raad al Hussein branded it "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing."

Zeid's comments to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva came on Monday as the official tally of Rohingya who fled Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh in just over two weeks soared to just over 300,000.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports.

The surge of refugees – many sick or wounded – has strained the resources of aid agencies already helping hundreds of thousands from previous spasms of bloodletting in Myanmar.

"We have received multiple reports and satellite imagery of security forces and local militia burning Rohingya villages, and consistent accounts of extrajudicial killings, including shooting fleeing civilians," Zeid said.

Zeid urged the Myanmar government to "stop pretending that the Rohingyas are setting fire to their own homes and laying waste to their own villages."

"This complete denial of reality is doing great damage to the international standing of a government which, until recently, benefited from immense good will," he said, calling on authorities to allow his office access to investigate the situation in the country.

At least 3,000 killed

Myanmar security forces have killed at least 3,000 Rohingya people in the violence, Bangladesh's foreign minister said on Sunday.

“They have killed over 3,000 people there and razed their houses,” Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali told the press, after briefing envoys of Arab and Western states and representatives of UN agencies in Dhaka on Bangladesh's efforts for Rohingya refugees.

The foreign minister said the international community described the violence in Rakhine as "genocide and we, too, think so."

Depleting resources