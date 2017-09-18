Hurricane Maria has strengthened into a major hurricane; the second powerful storm in as many weeks bearing down on a string of battered Caribbean islands.

Maria is expected to intensify further as it moves through the Leeward Islands and the northeastern Caribbean Sea, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

Maria, now a Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, was about 150 kilometres (95 miles) east-southeast of Dominica and was carrying maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometres per hour (120 miles per hour), it said.

"The centre of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands on Monday night, over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night, and approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Wednesday," the NHC added.

The government of Puerto Rico has already begun preparations for Maria, which is expected to make landfall there on Tuesday, officials said on Sunday.

Hurricane warnings issued

Hurricane warnings were in place for Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat, St. Lucia and the French overseas departments of Guadeloupe and Martinique.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Antigua and Barbuda and the Dutch Caribbean territories of Saba, St Eustatius and St. Maarten, while Puerto Rico, the British and US Virgin islands, and Anguilla were on a watch for hurricane conditions.