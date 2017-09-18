WORLD
1 MIN READ
New Zealand river gets legal status as a person
After 140 years of battle, Whanganui River has all the rights, duties and liabilities that come with personhood.
New Zealand river gets legal status as a person
Britains Prince Harry (2nd R) took a canoe ride along the Whanganui river, the third longest in New Zealand, on a trip to the country in May 2015. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 18, 2017

The Whanganui River has been given the legal status of a person under a treaty settlement bill passed by the country’s parliament after a 140-year battle.

The river, located in the north island of New Zealand, has a special and spiritual importance for the Maori people.

Any decisions about the use of the river will now have to be approved by two representatives who are jointly appointed by the government and local Maori. 

Recommended

And from now on, there is no differentiation between harming the tribe or harming the river.  

Kim Vinnell reports from Whanganui, New Zealand for TRT World.

SOURCE:TRT World
