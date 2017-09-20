Togo is not a country that often makes the news, but lately it has as the masses have turned out in the thousands to demand political change.

It is a small sliver of land wedged between Benin and Ghana and it has the unique distinction of being the first country in post-colonial West Africa to suffer a military coup.

And it is this coup in 1963 that continues to have a profound effect on the politics of this tropical West African country today.

Etienne Gnassingbe Eyadema, father of the current president was instrumental in that coup and reportedly claimed at one stage to have been the man who fired the fatal shots that killed the country’s first democratically elected president – Sylvanus Olympio, whose body was found outside the US embassy.

But it was in a second coup in 1967 at the age of 31 that Eyadema took control of Togo, dissolved all political parties and ruled with an iron fist until the early 1990s.

Under pressure and desperate for aid, he legalised multiparty democracy, but retained his hold on power with elections that many claimed were rigged. In 1993, the EU suspended aid to the impoverished nation over voting irregularities.

When he died in 2005 his son Faure Gnassingbe, who was the minister of Equipment, Mines, Posts, and Telecommunications, was appointed president.

Faure Gnassingbe has won three presidential elections since taking office and the Union for the Republic (UNIR) – the successor party of the Rally for the Togolese People that was created by his father – has kept its control of the National Assembly.

Each of the three presidential elections in 2005, 2010 and 2015 have been highly controversial amid claims of fraud with Faure Gnassingbe taking roughly 60 percent of the vote in each election.

The 2005 election saw some 40,000 people flee to neighbouring countries. While figures are hard to come by, there were claims that as many as 500 people died in election-related violence.