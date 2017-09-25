People in areas controlled by the autonomous Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq voted in large numbers in an independence referendum on Monday, ignoring pressure from Baghdad, Turkey and Iran, as well as international warnings that the vote may ignite yet more regional conflict.

The vote organised by KRG authorities is expected to deliver a comfortable "yes" for independence, but is not binding. However, it is designed to give Masoud Barzani, who heads the KRG, a mandate to negotiate the secession of the oil-producing region.

Turnout among 5.2 million eligible voters was 78 percent, the KRG's official Rudaw TV station said, and vote counting had started. Final results are expected within 72 hours.

In addition to the regular KRG provinces of Erbil, Dohuk and Sulaymaniyah, the referendum also took place in the district of Tuz Khurmatu in the Saladin province and the Khanaqin district of Diyala province.

Residents in Sinjar, Makhmur, Tel Keyf, Hamdaniya and Seyhan districts of Mosul will also cast ballots.

According to the KRG's Independent High Electoral Commission, around 1.2 million were expected to vote in Erbil, 1.3 million in Sulaymaniyah, with 750,000 in Kirkuk, 800,000 in Dohuk, 750,000 in Mosul and over 400,000 voting in other regions.

Baghdad opposes referendum

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al Abadi ordered security services ''to protect citizens [from] being coerced'' in provinces controlled by the KRG during Monday's referendum on whether to seek independence.

Security was high in northern Iraq. Polling stations opened for the general public at 0500 GMT (8:00am). The polls were scheduled to close at 1500 GMT (6:00pm) but voting was extended for an hour.

Last week, Iraqi lawmakers voted against the controversial referendum and called on the Baghdad government to negotiate with the KRG. Iraq's supreme court annulled the vote, and Baghdad has threatened to intervene militarily if the referendum leads to further violence.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston has more from Erbil in northern Iraq.

Voting in cities

Voting was open to all registered adult residents of the KRG-held areas in northern Iraq, both Kurds and non-Kurds.

Iraqi refugees, displaced from Mosul by Daesh or by fighting, voted in Erbil.

Kirkuk residents also flocked to polling stations of the ethnically-mixed city to cast their votes.