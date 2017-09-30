WORLD
Air strikes kill 28 people in Syria's Idlib province - monitor
Four children died in the overnight strikes on Amanaz town according to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. It's unclear whether regime or Russian warplanes were involved in the air raids.
This frame grab provided on September 26, 2017 by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows militants positions being hit in the Idlib province of Syria as a result of air strikes conducted by Russians. (AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 30, 2017

At least 28 civilians were killed in air strikes in northwestern Syria where a planned safe zone has been overshadowed by a bombing campaign against militants, a Britain-based war monitor said on Saturday.

Four children were among the dead in the overnight strikes on the town of Amanaz, in Idlib province near the Turkish border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

The watchdog said it could not immediately determine whether the strikes had been carried out by warplanes of the Syrian government or its ally Russia.

But they are the latest in an intensifying air campaign carried out by the two governments against militants who control most of the province and are not party to a safe zone deal brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

Russian campaign

Two years ago Russian fighter jets started bombing targets in Syria, marking the country's first military intervention in the Middle East for decades.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the move was aimed at destroying "terrorism."

But it has also turned the tide in favour of Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad, whose forces were unable to win key battles on the ground.

TRT World’'s Chelsea Carter has more on how the Russian campaign altered the course of war in favour of Assad. 

PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria