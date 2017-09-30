WORLD
KRG vote in northern Iraq opens door to sanctions
KRG's airspace was closed on Friday for international flights on the orders of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi in response to the referendum that was also criticised by the United States, Iran, Turkey and the UN.
Kurdish officials count votes after the close of polls during the referendum on independence at a polling station in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, on September 25, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 30, 2017

The Kurdish Regional Government’s referendum in northern Iraq for independence from the country's central government Baghdad delivered an overwhelming ‘Yes’ vote earlier this week.  

Baghdad, Turkey, Iran, the US, and the UN all criticised the move, saying it will only distract from the ongoing fight against Daesh and further destabilise the region.           

On Friday, Iraqi Prime minister Haider al Abadi ordered closure of KRG airspace for international flights.

As more such sanctions may be on the way, many people are now wondering whether Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani has gone too far.

TRT World’s Abubakr al Shamahi reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
