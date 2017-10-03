SANA'A — Naef Qadri, 36, was overcome by a stabbing pain in his abdomen in early August. His brother, Hamdi, rushed him to the Hospital of Science and Technology in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, where the doctors discovered that Qadri was suffering from a tumour in his colon.

After further tests, Qadri was shocked to learn that the tumour was colon cancer. It had already spread to his liver, meaning he needed to travel outside Yemen to seek life-saving treatment.

Yet that is no easy feat. Yemen is in the midst of a Saudi-led bombing campaign. Around half of its medical facilities have been destroyed since fighting began in March 2015. On top of that, Sanaa Airport is closed, meaning the ill must travel to either Seiyun or Aden to even reach an airport.

"If you want to travel abroad for treatment, you need to wait for weeks, or sometimes even months, because the Saudi-led coalition closed the airport. Only Yemen Airways still flies to Seiyun and Aden airports," Qadri told TRT World, referring to the airports in the east and the south of the country, that are still in service.

Even before the conflict, Yemen's hospitals lacked modern medical equipment and there was a serious shortage of qualified surgeons and doctors. Most Yemenis, therefore, have long preferred to go abroad for any serious operations.

Now, however, travelling abroad is extremely costly. And Qadri couldn’t wait.

“I had no other option than to have the operation on my colon done in Sanaa. I hope to do the chemotherapy for my liver in India as doctors told me there is proper medical equipment and doctors."

The airport is held by the Houthis, who also control the rest of Sanaa and its surrounding provinces. The airspace over Yemen, meanwhile, is dominated by the Saudi-led coalition, which is helping the Yemeni government to fight the Houthis.

In August 2016, the Saudi-led coalition imposed restrictions on Yemen's air space, preventing commercial flights from landing in Sanaa.

There are about ten UN humanitarian flights into Yemen each week. But the flights, which land in Sanaa and Aden, are not available to Yemeni citizens. In December, the UN estimated that the closure of Sanaa Airport had prevented an estimated 20,000 people from accessing life-saving healthcare abroad.

Qadri went ahead with the colon surgery in Sanaa in late August. It was urgent and he couldn’t risk waiting for the next direct flight to India, which won't be until November 6.

And he still needs chemotherapy for the cancer in his liver, but treatment isn't available in Sanaa. Qadri still needed to buy a ticket to India to seek treatment there. To avoid waiting until November, he decided to travel to Egypt on October 10. From there, he will take a flight to India.

Even then, however, he might be too late.

"The doctors told me that if I do not do the first chemotherapy injection before the end of September, the cancer will spread further in my liver,” Qadri said.

”But I didn’t find any flights with seats available before the end of September, so may God help me to arrive in India in time."

Qadri tries to joke with his loved ones about his suffering, to ease their concern. Through it all, he remains optimistic and believes that God will help him to receive the life-saving treatment before it’s too late.

Crossing mountains and valleys

Qadri is still suffering from the effects of his colon surgery, meaning it will be difficult for him to travel. Just getting to the airport in Seiyun takes about 20 hours of driving on very rough roads. Some of the roads are closed and people must drive through backstreets in mountainous terrain.

Like Qadri, all Yemenis awaiting critical medical treatment abroad must find alternative routes to leave the country. Reaching other airports also involves driving for about 20 hours and costs around $50 — and usually means travelling through areas where active fighting is taking place.

Seiyun Airport lies 600 kilometres to the east of Sanaa. Some patients don’t survive the difficult trip.

“Some of them died on the way to Seiyun,” he said. “I hope that the Saudi-led coalition reopens Sanaa Airport to help those patients who are facing death and may die if they did not travel abroad."

Lacking any other options, however, Qadri has decided to go ahead and make the arduous journey.

Haitham al Samei, who lives in Sanaa, left Yemen in April 2016 for Egypt to accompany his mother who needed treatment for kidney failure. First, however, they needed to make the journey from Sana'a to Seiyun. They made it to the airport but he said it was extremely tough, even for those in good health.

"The warring sides closed the main road between provinces, so we drove through mountains and valleys," Samei told TRT World. "If the disease does not kill the patient, the rough road might.”

Death as a result

Ali al Ameen, was a 49-year-old from Taiz City. A year ago, he began suffering from pain in his prostate. His son, Muneer, decided to take him to Sanaa, as most of the hospitals in Taiz had already been forced to close.