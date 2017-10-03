MUMBAI, India — On average, Pankaj Jain gets over 150 messages from people every day, enquiring about the news content they receive on the mobile messaging service WhatsApp.

A 39-year-old entrepreneur from India's financial capital Mumbai, Jain says almost 70 percent of the queries he receives are related to “fake news," a politically motivated reality that has not only triggered mob violence across India but also divided communities along the religious lines.

Two years ago, Jain started a news verification website, SM Hoax Slayer, after he came across a fake news post shared by his own relatives on a family WhatsApp group.

“My family was readily consuming these fake news forwards as real and basing their opinions on them. They still don’t question the source of the information,” Jain says. “And if they were doing it, I was sure millions of other internet users in India were no different. It’s a big problem and I wanted to do something about it.”

Since then, Jain has been verifying sensitive content that's either circulated by means of social media or mobile messaging apps.

“It’s not an easy task," he says. "It requires scrounging the internet for fake news. Plus, it’s unpaid, time-consuming and requires extensive online research, [doing the] fact-checking and most importantly, finding the original source of the news.”

Jain turns into a fake news ninja when he isn’t busy looking after his other business, which he refused to specify but casually described it as a "small manufacturing unit."

He also plans to launch a WhatsApp broadcast group to alert readers about fake news more quickly.

Fake news is a growing global problem. India is no different. And Jain is one of a handful of people in India who have taken upon themselves the monumental task of fact-checking any information that has a potential to divide society or generate hatred or violence.

The smartphone revolution in India, combined with cheap mobile data packages, has brought millions of Indians online in a very short span of time. According to the Mumbai based industry body, the Internet and Mobile Association of India, India is currently the second-largest internet market in the world, with close to 400 million users. This massive increase in outreach to even remote rural areas, coupled with ever easier content creation, has led to a surge of fake news. And, sometimes, it has had deadly consequences.

A deadly rumor

In July, the rumour that a gang of men supposedly abducting children in the central Indian state of Jharkhand was spread via WhatsApp. It soon mobilised a mob of several hundred people who ended up killing seven men. The rumour proved to be false. The slain men turned out to be innocent.

“WhatsApp is the preferred medium for spreading fake news and rumours in India," Jain says. "Its end-to-end encryption makes it difficult to track down the origin of the rumours.”

On August 14, a day before India’s Independence Day, he came across a photo of a motorbike packed with batteries doing the rounds on Whatsapp. The picture appeared to show the bike was armed with explosives and set to explode the next day, when the country would be commemorating and celebrating its day of freedom.

The picture was distorted. Jain found out that it was from a science project by a student.

But it’s not just ordinary people who fall prey to the barrage of fake news. In recent times, mainstream news channels, as well as politicians, have inadvertently succumbed to fake news.

In July, a mainstream Indian news channel aired a prime time story accusing Muslim missionaries of circulating “rate cards” in Kerala state. The news anchor argued that the rate cards carried a caste-based price breakdown to convert women to Islam. To convert an upper-caste Hindu girl, he claimed, the missionaries offered $10,791. And $1,800 was offered for a lower caste girl.

The channel even went ahead to suggest it was the handiwork of Daesh cells operating in the state. The story turned out to be based on a two-year-old rumour that had originated on WhatsApp.

The fact-checker

Pratik Sinha, a Gujarat-based techie, founded Alt-News, a news fact-checking website, with his friend in February this year. Alt-News dissects fake news stories piece by piece, showing how each fake element is sourced from totally unrelated news items, and pieced together to deliberately misinform the wider public.

Sinha’s website identifies fake news, pictures and videos that one sees across media platforms and points them out. He also does takedowns of websites that are repeatedly found to be publishing news with “twisted facts.”

Even before launching his website, Sinha was taking down fake news and rumours through his Facebook page TruthofGujarat, while his friend contributed to the same cause through another popular Facebook page Unofficial Subramaniam Swamy, a parody account named after Subramaniam Swamy, a parliamentary leader of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party, a media favourite for his outlandish statements about the minorities in the country.