Work to assemble the dragon starts weeks in advance, its body consisting of a hemp-rope "spine" wrapped with heaps of straws which are then tightly secured by metal wires.

Its makers say the humble but resilient materials for the dragon can, with expertise, be sculpted into a mighty creature.

"It requires skills to bend the rattan and create its shape before you strap on the straws, which are very thin," Chan Tak-fai, the dance's chief commander said.

"It's important to show its vigour," Chan said as he pointed to the dragon head's skeletal features, which would be guided during the dance by two swivelling "pearls", Chinese grapefruits also studded with glowing incense sticks.

Chan, 71, inherited the trade from elders after he began observing the dragon's making in the streets of Tai Hang when he was five. He joined the team in the 1970s when he was in his twenties.

The materials for the dragon are increasingly hard to source, Chan said, with the bulk of it now imported from mainland China.

But the methods for creating it remains the same as the festival enters its 138th year.

The spectators cheering on the fire dragon on Tuesday said they were electrified by the atmosphere, not to mention the fiery and smoky effects.

"You can see the veterans speeding about tirelessly and working very hard to preserve this tradition ... It looks magnificent," said Ventus Siu, 27.