French President Emmanuel Macron has offered to mediate between the Iraqi government and Kurds seeking independence after a controversial referendum was held on Thursday.

Macron made the offer after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi in Paris in wide-ranging talks about French support for the fight against Daesh as well as rebuilding Iraqi's economy.

Macron said France and others are worried about the Kurdish situation after last month's referendum, and said France supports the stability and territorial integrity of Iraq.

He insisted on the importance of "national reconciliation and inclusive governance" that includes Kurds, "with whom France maintains close ties."

Macron said dialogue "is the only path" and that "France is ready to contribute actively to mediation."

Avoiding clash with Kurds

Tensions have escalated between the Iraqi central government and the Kurdish region. The Shia-dominated legislature rejected the September 25 referendum, which was held in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region and areas captured by the Kurds since 2014 while battling Daesh.