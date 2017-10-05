In recent years as countries have responded to North Korea's weapons tests with sanctions, Mansudae Art Studio, North Korea’s largest producer of art, and other studios have increasingly played a more controversial role – helping Pyongyang raise cash abroad. North Korea has long been punished for alleged underhand dealings in minerals, finance and arms; art was seen more as a channel for mutual understanding. That is changing.

Mansudae is run by the North Korean state. Its output ranges from statues of global leaders to propaganda posters, embroidery and more. It has built monuments and statues in at least 15 African countries, according to independent United Nations sanctions experts.

In a report in February, they said that a part of Mansudae called Mansudae Overseas Projects was a front for the North Korean state to cash in on military deals. As well as monumental statues, they found it built military installations such as a munitions factory and bases in Namibia.

A diplomat at the North Korean mission to the UN in Geneva said Mansudae had nothing to do with funding weapons manufacturing. No one from Mansudae could be reached.

UN sanctions

The UN Security Council banned Mansudae's statue business in 2016. On August 5, after Pyongyang conducted more weapons tests, the Security Council blacklisted Mansudae Art Studio, subjecting it to a global asset freeze and travel ban. Diplomats say this will prevent Mansudae from conducting business.

"With this listing, anything Mansudae produces – including paintings, other artwork, monuments, buildings, and other construction – cannot be bought and should be frozen per the asset freeze," said a UN Security Council diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A panel of independent experts is charged with monitoring UN sanctions on North Korea. It reports violations and recommendations to the Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee. Its reports are confidential, but the committee traditionally publishes annual reports.

Hugh Griffiths, who heads the panel, declined to comment, saying "the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation."

In a further resolution on September 11, the Security Council decided that all joint ventures with North Korean entities or individuals must be shut down within 120 days, or by mid-January.

While the Security Council's August 5 sanctions targeted only Mansudae, its September resolution on joint ventures also included restrictions on North Korean labour: This combination could hurt everyone in the art business, Dandong traders say.