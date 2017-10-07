Danish police said on Saturday divers had found the head and the legs of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who died in mysterious circumstances on an inventor's homemade submarine.

Peter Madsen has been charged with killing the Swedish journalist who disappeared after she went on a trip with him in his submarine on August 10. He denies the charges.

Madsen, a Dane, was arrested after his submarine sank and he was rescued. His lawyer Betina Hald Engmark told Reuters that she had been informed of the development, but had not received any material or documentation and decline further comment.

Police identified a headless female torso that washed ashore in Copenhagen later in August as Wall's, but a cause of death has not been determined.

Madsen has said Wall died in an accident when she was hit by a heavy hatch cover on board his submarine.

Cause of death?