A former Indonesian militant is trying to atone for his crimes by steering the children of terrorists away from radicalism.

Khairul Ghazali is a former preacher whose involvement in militancy stretches back decades.

He was recruited at age 19 by the Jemaah Islamiyah terror group responsible for Bali bombings.

He was arrested in 2010, after years of terrorist activity in both Afghanistan and Indonesia.

After spending years in jail, he set up Al-Hidayah Islamic Boarding school in Sumatra for the children of militants.