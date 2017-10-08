President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey was implementing a deal agreed with Russia and Iran to reduce violence in Syria's northern province of Idlib.

He said the operation was being conducted in cooperation with Free Syrian Army opposition fighters.

"Now we are applying the Astana decisions in Idlib," Erdogan said, referring to an agreement announced last month in the Kazakhstan capital.

Erdogan said if Turkey had not acted "bombs would fall on our cities."

"Our efforts in Idlib are going on, in cooperation with the Free Syrian Army, without problems at the moment," he told members of his ruling AK Party at a meeting in the western Turkish province of Afyon.

Focus on Hayat Tahrir Al Sham

Idlib had been a centre of fighting between Russia and Iran-backed regime forces and Turkey-backed opposition forces until July this year when Hayat Tahrir Al Sham took control of a large part of the province.

Hayat Tahrir Al Sham alliance is led by Jabhat Fateh al Sham, or the Nusra Front, which publicly shed its status as al Qaeda's Syrian affiliate in 2016 and rebranded to head the Hayat Tahrir al Sham amalgam.