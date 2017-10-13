CULTURE
Weinstein case takes on an international dimension
New York and London police are both investigating Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, following multiple reports of alleged sexual harassment.
Harvey Weinstein attends at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (File Photo AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 13, 2017

The case against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein took on an international dimension Thursday, with New York police saying they are probing allegations of a 2004 sexual assault while British police said they had opened an inquiry into a separate complaint dating to the 1980s.

An avalanche of claims of sexual harassment, assault and rape by the hugely influential Hollywood producer have surfaced since the publication last week of an explosive New York Times report alleging a history of abusive behavior dating back decades. 

A spokesman for the New York Police Department confirmed that it was investigating the 2004 case, but provided no details.

The New York Daily News reported that the case involved aspiring actress Lucia Evans, who earlier told the New Yorker magazine that Weinstein had forced her to perform oral sex on him.

"Second chance"

Meanwhile, a statement from Scotland Yard said the Metropolitan Police were investigating "an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police." It did not elaborate. 

Recommended

The Telegraph said the case involved an actress now understood to be living in the Liverpool area. 

On Wednesday, Weinstein was seen in public for the first time in days when paparazzi descended upon him as he left his daughter's home in Los Angeles.

"Guys, I'm not doing OK but I'm trying," he said in a video obtained by ABC. "I got to get help. You know what, we all make mistakes."

As he climbed into an oversized sports utility vehicle, he said he hoped people would give him "a second chance."

The TMZ website reported that Weinstein later flew to Arizona to enter a rehabilitation center, possibly The Meadows, a facility northwest of Phoenix where golfer Tiger Woods and supermodel Kate Moss have been treated.

Earlier reports had said he would seek treatment for sexual addiction in Europe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
