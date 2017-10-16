At least 24 militants and six soldiers were killed on Sunday in attacks on military outposts in North Sinai, the Egyptian military said in a statement.

The statement did not give details, but security and medical sources said about 20 members of the security forces had also been injured when more than 100 militants repeatedly attacked security outposts south of the border town of Sheikh Zuweid.

The attackers used car bombs and rocket-propelled grenades (RPG), the sources said. The militants also clashed with the security forces using light weapons, the sources added.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks.