A federal judge in Hawaii on Tuesday blocked US President Donald Trump's revised travel ban order, a day before it was set to take effect.

The ruling prompted officials to resume regular processing of visas for nationals of Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen.

The US District Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu said that Hawaii was likely to succeed in proving that Trump’s latest travel ban violates federal immigration law.

The White House responded immediately, calling it a "dangerously-flawed" ruling, which it said, "undercuts the president's efforts to keep the American people safe."

The open-ended ban, announced last month, targeted people from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad and North Korea, as well as certain government officials from Venezuela.

Third time Trump order is blocked

It was the third version of a policy that had previously targeted some Muslim-majority countries but had been restricted by the courts.