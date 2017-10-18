King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the King of Saudi Arabia, recently visited the Russian capital Moscow, describing it as a historic visit, since it was the first visit of a Saudi monarch to the Russian Federation.

The ideological differences between the two countries are clear. While Saudi Arabia leads the Sunni Muslim world, Russia is the heir to the ‘Communist’ Soviet Union, which collapsed in the early 1990s after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Despite the international media spotlight on this visit, and attempts to make it ‘extraordinary’, it comes as a culmination of visits, in 2015 and 2017, by the Saudi Minister of Defence and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the son of the Saudi monarch, to Russia.

Arguably, these visits prepared the ground for Saudi–Russian relations in accordance with the country’s new vision of international relations based on mutual interests - which arose after the descendants of the founder of the third Saudi state reached the foremost leadership ranks.

After the visit of US President Donald Trump to the Saudi capital Riyadh in May this year, and the resultant multi-billion dollar deals and contracts between the two countries in all fields, the Saudi king’s visit to Russia confirms Riyadh’s determination to diversify its alliances beyond its traditional ally, the USA. This is despite the Saudi leaders’ assertion that the relationship with Washington will remain strategic, far-reaching, and irreplaceable.

Certainly, Moscow and Riyadh’s visions differ on issues of conflicts raging in the Middle East, especially in Syria. While Saudi Arabia supports some opposition factions seeking to topple Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Moscow supports Assad and his regime, contributing its soldiers and equipment in his fight for survival, having found a foothold on the Mediterranean coast.

On the other hand, since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led an Arab military alliance to confront the Houthis and the forces of former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh, allied with Houthis, and Russia is turning a blind eye to the war in Yemen. Arguably Moscow and Riyadh concur on playing a role in the region while steering clear of a collision course.