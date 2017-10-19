The founder and head of Tunisia’s Ennahdha Party, Rached Ghannouchi said, a new era had started in the Arab world despite all negativities and voiced his hope that Arab countries would be “among free countries."

The Arab world is in a worse state today than it was before the so-called Arab Spring uprisings took place in 2011, Ghannouchi, said, reflecting on people's feelings on Wednesday.

Speaking at the TRT World Forum in Turkey's Istanbul, Ghannouchi said that six years on from the Arab Spring, “the situation [in the Arab world] is even sadder than how it was in 2010.”

“When you look at Egypt, people are actually missing the era of Mubarak,” Ghannouchi said, referring to former dictator Hosni Mubarak who ruled Egypt for three decades and stepped down in early 2011 after months of protests and civil unrest.

“Revolutionaries feel regret and want to go back to the era of their dictators because they would have greater security,” Ghannouchi added.

Ghannouchi, who was exiled from Tunisia for 22 years after fleeing in 1988 when the government rejected his party’s application for parliamentary elections did, however, express his hopes for a brighter future.

“The Arab world is entering a new era of democratic transition,” he told the forum, which brought together leading experts, senior decision-makers and influencers from all over the world.