WORLD
3 MIN READ
Arab world enters a “new era of democratic transition” says Ghannouchi
The leader of Tunisia's Ennahdha Party Ghannouchi says while the region was now entering a "new era of democratic transition,” the process of democratisation had been more successful in Tunisia than in other countries.
Arab world enters a “new era of democratic transition” says Ghannouchi
Rached Ghannouchi, the head of Tunisia's Ennahdha Party, addresses the TRT World Forum in Turkey's Istanbul on October 18, 2017. / TRTWorld
October 19, 2017

The founder and head of Tunisia’s Ennahdha Party, Rached Ghannouchi said, a new era had started in the Arab world despite all negativities and voiced his hope that Arab countries would be “among free countries."

The Arab world is in a worse state today than it was before the so-called Arab Spring uprisings took place in 2011, Ghannouchi, said, reflecting on people's feelings on Wednesday.

Speaking at the TRT World Forum in Turkey's Istanbul, Ghannouchi said that six years on from the Arab Spring, “the situation [in the Arab world] is even sadder than how it was in 2010.” 

“When you look at Egypt, people are actually missing the era of Mubarak,” Ghannouchi said, referring to former dictator Hosni Mubarak who ruled Egypt for three decades and stepped down in early 2011 after months of protests and civil unrest.

“Revolutionaries feel regret and want to go back to the era of their dictators because they would have greater security,” Ghannouchi added.

Ghannouchi, who was exiled from Tunisia for 22 years after fleeing in 1988 when the government rejected his party’s application for parliamentary elections did, however, express his hopes for a brighter future.

“The Arab world is entering a new era of democratic transition,” he told the forum, which brought together leading experts, senior decision-makers and influencers from all over the world.

Recommended

On his home country Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab Spring revolutions that swept a number of countries in North Africa and the Middle East, Ghannouchi noted that the process of democratisation had been more successful there than in other countries.

He said that Tunisia faced “less external pressure than other countries like Egypt and Syria,” which have been gripped by militancy, instability and war for the past six years.

Ghannouchi returned to Tunisia soon after 2011 revolution.

His Ennahdha Party, the largest political party in Tunisia, won 41 percent of seats in the Tunisian parliament in the October 2011 elections, the first to be held after the country’s former autocratic leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali fled in January of that year.

The Ennahdha Party, having collected more votes than the four next biggest parties combined, formed a coalition government with two other secular parties.

Ghannouchi did not take a government position, but his perseverance and understanding of other parties’ viewpoints guided his party to adopt a modern, forward-looking constitution that attributed to the establishment of a durable democracy in Tunisia.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action