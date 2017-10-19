WORLD
At least 43 killed in Taliban attack on army camp in Afghanistan
Afghan forces are struggling to combat a resurgent Taliban since the US and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014.
Afghan forces have been struggling to combat a resurgent Taliban since the US and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014. / AP
October 19, 2017

The Taliban have killed at least 58 Afghan security forces in a wave of attacks across the country, including an assault that nearly wiped out an army camp in the southern Kandahar province.

Spokesman Dawlat Wazir said the attack on the army camp late Wednesday, which involved two suicide car bombs and set of hours of fighting, killed at least 43 soldiers. 

Nine other soldiers were wounded and six have gone missing, he said, adding that 10 attackers were killed.

The Taliban claimed the attack in a media statement.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a Taliban ambush in the northern Balkh province late Wednesday killed six police, according to Shir Jan Durani, spokesman for the provincial police chief. 

A Taliban attack on police posts in the western Farah province, also late Wednesday, killed nine police, said police chief Abdul Marouf Foulad. 

He said 22 insurgents were killed in the ensuing gun battle.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent Taliban since US and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a counterterrorism and support role.

The Taliban unleashed a wave of attacks across Afghanistan on Tuesday, targeting police compounds and government facilities with suicide bombers, and killing at least 74 people, officials said.

Among those killed in one of the attacks was a provincial police chief. 

Scores were also wounded, both policemen and civilians. Afghanistan's deputy interior minister, Murad Ali Murad, called Tuesday's onslaught the "biggest terrorist attack this year."

SOURCE:AP
