WORLD
2 MIN READ
US-backed militant group declares Raqqa free of Daesh
Announcing victory over Daesh, the US-backed group transferred control of the Syrian city to the Raqqa Civil Council, which was established by SDF local officials and tribal leaders.
US-backed militant group declares Raqqa free of Daesh
Militants of SDF ride atop of an armoured vehicle after Raqqa was seized from Daesh on October 17, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2017

US-backed militant group SDF declared victory over Daesh in its former de-facto capital of Raqqa, declaring the city free of any extremist presence, on Friday.

At a press conference held inside the city, the SDF formally handed over administration of the city in northern Syria to a local council. 

The Raqqa Civil Council was constituted by the SDF six months ago and includes local officials as well as tribal leaders.

"Our victory is one against terrorism," said Talal Silo, a spokesman and senior SDF commander.

The press conference was held inside the city's sports stadium which Daesh militants had turned into a huge prison where they incarcerated and tortured their opponents.

Silo urged the international community and aid organisations to assist with the city's reconstruction.

Recommended

End of Daesh in Raqqa

SDF is dominated by YPG – the Syrian branch of the PKK – which is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, the EU and NATO countries. 

The US support for the YPG has festered tensions between Ankara and Washington.

Daesh captured mostly Sunni Arab Raqqa in 2014.

In Syria, the militant group is now confined largely to Deir Ezzor province, where they are under attack by both the SDF and Russian-backed Bashar al Assad regime forces.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives