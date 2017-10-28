Hamas’ security chief in the Gaza Strip was wounded in a car bombing on Friday in what the group called a failed assassination attempt.

Tawfeeq Abu Naeem, Hamas’ head of security in Gaza and a strong supporter of the reconciliation deal, was lightly wounded when his car exploded outside a mosque, Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniya pointed the finger of blame at Israel.

Asked about the explosion in Gaza, Israel’s military said it did not comment on foreign reports.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas' Fatah movement signed a reconciliation accord with Hamas on October 12, aimed at ending a bitter 10-year split.

Under the deal, the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority is to resume control of Gaza – which Hamas took control of in a near civil war with Fatah in 2007 – by December 1.

But the fate of the Hamas security forces after it transfers power to Fatah in the territory is one of the most delicate issues facing the reconciliation process.

Abbas wants the handover to be comprehensive and include all security institutions, but the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, has said "no one" can force his group to disarm.

"Tawfiq Abu Naim, director general of the internal security forces, survived a failed assassination attempt Friday after his car was blown up in the Nusseirat refugee camp," the interior ministry statement said.

"He was moderately wounded and was treated in hospital," said the statement by spokesman Iyad al Bozum.

The ministry did not give details of the source of the explosion in central Gaza, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

A "cowardly act"

Checkpoints were set up across the coastal Palestinian enclave.

"The security services immediately began investigations to discover the circumstances of the incident and to catch the perpetrators," Bozum said.

Another ministry spokesman, Fawzi Barhum, called the attack a "cowardly act carried out by the enemies of the Palestinian people" aimed at undermining the reconciliation deal.