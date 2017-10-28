WORLD
2 MIN READ
SDF militants attack injures 12 civilians in Syria's Raqqa - local activist
Local activists say the terrorist group targeted the city's residents as they were trying to make their way home.
SDF militants attack injures 12 civilians in Syria's Raqqa - local activist
Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa sit in a truck during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa, Syria on August 14, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2017

At least twelve people were injured on Friday when SDF militants attacked displaced residents of Syria’s northern city of Raqqa as they were heading to home, according to a local activist.

The SDF, which is dominated by PYD/YPG militants, took control of the city from the Daesh terrorist group in a US-backed military operation on October 17.

The PYD is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK which is recognised as a terrorist group by Ankara, the US and the EU. 

Raqqa-based activist Mohamed Isa Abu Isa said on Friday that displaced residents from the eastern part of the city were being prevented from returning to their homes by PKK/PYD militants.

Recommended

“The PYD isn’t allowing displaced residents of Raqqa's Meshleb neighbourhood to go home,” Abu Isa said.

He added that 12 residents of the area, including a woman, had been injured after PKK/PYD militants opened fire on them.

Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently (RBSS), an activist network that monitors rights breaches and war crimes in the city, says the ongoing campaign against Daesh in Syria left some 2,000 civilians dead and more than 450,000 residents displaced.

The RBSS estimates that around 90 percent of the city was destroyed in the fighting.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'