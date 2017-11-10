The leaders of the US and China, the world's two largest economies, are expected to lay out competing visions for the future of global trade on Friday in closely-watched speeches to Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Vietnam.

US President Donald Trump is likely to wield his "America First" doctrine when he addresses CEOs ahead of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum at the Vietnamese resort of Da Nang.

In a day mixing big hitters of politics and business, Trump will share the venue with world leaders ranging from Russia's Vladimir Putin, Japan's Shinzo Abe and China's Xi Jinping who is casting his country as the new architect of global free trade.

Trump arrives from trips to Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing where he sought to build a consensus against North Korea's nuclear ambitions and repeated his disquiet with "unfair" trade conditions that he says are syphoning off American jobs.

Xi, who laid on a lavish welcome for Trump, touches down in Da Nang on Friday afternoon but carrying a very different message.

He is likely to double-down on his commitment, delivered at the recent Communist Party Congress, that China is ready and able to step up into the role of global free trade leader vacated by America.

As the US retreats behind "economic nationalism," China will take a stride forward, Ian Bremmer, of the political consultancy Eurasia, said.

"It's very clear that the comparative vacuum that you experience in the world, especially in China's backyard right here with APEC, is something that Xi Jinping sees as an opportunity," he said.

TPP trade pact