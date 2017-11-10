WORLD
UNESCO confirms France's Audrey Azoulay as its new chief
The agency's general conference, which includes all 195 members, on Friday formally approved Audrey Azoulay's four-year term.
France's Audrey Azoulay, the newly-elected Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), speaks to the media at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, October 13, 2017. / Reuters
November 10, 2017

UNESCO's member states have voted to confirm the nomination of former French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay as the body's new leader.

Azoulay, 45, was nominated last month by the UN cultural agency's executive board in a highly politicised race overshadowed by Middle East tensions.

Azoulay hopes to restore the international standing of the Paris-based organisation that has been mired in financial woes since the United States withdrew its sizeable funding in 2011.

 It's also reeling from last month's decision by the Trump administration to pull out of UNESCO because of its alleged anti-Israel bias.

The new director will set priorities for the organisation's World Heritage programme that protects cultural sites and traditions.

SOURCE:AFP
