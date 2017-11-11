Comedian Louis CK confessed on Friday that the harassment claims by five women detailed in a New York Times report published Thursday "are true."

"I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them," he said. "There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for," he wrote. "And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with."

With his career imploding over allegations of sexual misconduct, the comedian confessed to masturbating in front of women and expressed remorse for wielding his influence "irresponsibly."

The 438-word statement ends with the comedian vowing to stop talking and leave the spotlight, stating, "I will now step back and take a long time to listen."

The comedian stepped forward on the same day the indie distributor The Orchard said it will scrap the release of CK's film "I Love You, Daddy." CK has already been edited out of the upcoming HBO benefit "Night of Too Many Stars" and his work is being scrubbed from the cable network's vaults.

More fallout came Friday when Netflix said it will not produce a second planned stand-up special starring the comedian, citing his "unprofessional and inappropriate behaviour." He had been tapped for two specials, with the first airing in April. At least five of the comedian's stand-up specials remain on Netflix.

In a further blow, FX Networks and FX Productions said they are ending their association with CK, which means cancellation of a deal with his production company, Pig Newton, and removing him as executive producer on the four shows FX is making with him, including "Better Things," ''Baskets," ''One Mississippi" and "The Cops." His compensation is ended as well, FX said.

"However, now is not the time for him to make television shows," FX said. "Now is the time for him to honestly address the women who have come forth to speak about their painful experiences, a process which he began today with his public statement."

The comedian is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations that began after an October report in the New York Times alleging that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had sexually harassed or assaulted several women.

Others who face sexual harassment or assault accusations include "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey and filmmaker Brett Ratner.