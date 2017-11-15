Tunisia’s Ennahda movement has been navigating in the Arab world’s troublesome waters for almost a half century. The religiously inspired political movement’s intellectual and political founder, Rached Ghannouchi, has won acclaim for his firm embrace of democracy and political pluralism in a region where autocracy has long been the norm. The 76-year-old has for decades advocated that Islamic and democratic values can live together side by side.

Ghannouchi officially co-founded the Islamic Tendency Movement with a small group of likeminded friends in 1981 [the movement first emerged in the late 1960s, originally as an offshoot of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood]. Despite suffering extensive repression under the country’s secularist establishment, the group has not resorted to violence or armed struggle.

In the wake of the Tunisian Uprising of 2011, the newly legalised Ennahda was the biggest winner in the 2011 parliamentary elections. But their success was checked by Tunisia’s secularist establishment when two leading leftist politicians were assassinated in 2013 and a lot of protesters were on the streets of the country against the Ennahda-led government.

The movement under Ghannouchi’s directions decided to withdraw from power in a smooth process in 2014 and opening the road for the establishment of a transitional technocratic government.

During TRT World Forum, held in Istanbul in October, Ghannouchi was a keynote speaker. He spoke to us for his movement’s survival codes and how Islam and democracy can work together.

Despite so much trouble in the Middle East and North Africa, Ennahda has managed to survive in Tunisia as an influential Muslim political movement. How do you define your movement’s guide to survival?

RACHED GHANNOUCHI:This is to be expected. Ennahda is not a new movement, it’s been around more than 50 years. It’s a movement which adapts to its environment. We have been evolving and adapting as the situation unfolds in Tunisia. That’s why we feel that Ennahda has its own specificity, a Tunisian specificity. We are not copying another movement from anywhere else. We are Tunisian and we are a unique movement following our own path.

Why have there been so many divisions in the Muslim world?

RG: Each country and party has its own situation. Each has its own context and it has to be evaluated and judged according to its own context.

Do you rate your adaptability in changing political conditions as being better than others?

RG: Maybe. One of the main conditions for survival for any organism is its ability to adapt and to evolve. Ones who don’t adapt will disappear like dinosaurs.

Our adaptability starts with an understanding of Islam that is open and flexible. It starts, too, with an understanding of the context of any given situation that is also open and flexible. Then, you take this understanding of Islam with an understanding of a [particular] situation and combine them. As a result, as situations change, you come up with new solutions. That’s what we’re trying to do in Tunisia.

You and your movement have taken exceptional political stances at crucial points in Tunisia, which are atypical in the Islamic world. Your movement willingly withdrew from power [in January 2014] despite having won most votes in the country [in the historic 2011 election]. How do you explain your movement’s exceptional capability to give up power when you see it as being necessary? How do you compare your movement with other Muslim political movements in the region?