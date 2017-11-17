Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled a new electric big rig on Thursday in Los Angeles. Tesla will start producing the truck – the Tesla Semi – in 2019.

Musk has described electric trucks as Tesla's next effort to move the economy away from fossil fuels through projects including electric cars, solar roofs and power storage.

While Musk did not give a price for the truck, some analysts fear the truck will be an expensive distraction for Tesla, which is burning cash, has never posted an annual profit, and is in self-described "manufacturing hell" starting up production of the $35,000 Model 3 sedan.

Tesla also has to convince the trucking community that it can build an affordable electric big rig with the range and cargo capacity to compete with relatively low-cost, time-tested diesel trucks. The heavy batteries eat into the weight of cargo an electric truck can haul.

The Semi

The Tesla Semi has four independent electric motors, one for each of its wheels, a transmission that requires no shifting of gears, and a regenerative braking system that "gives it basically infinite brake life," Musk said.

The truck has Tesla's latest semi-autonomous driving system, designed to keep a vehicle in its lane without drifting, change lanes on command, and transition from one freeway to another with no human intervention.

The truck can go up to 800 km (500 miles) at maximum weight at highway speed, Musk said, or reach 100 kph in 20 seconds at the maximum weight allowed on US highways of 36,300 kg (80,000 pounds).

Diesel trucks are capable of travelling up to 1,600 km (1,000 miles) on a single tank of fuel. Musk said diesel trucks were 20 percent more expensive per mile to operate than his electric truck.

"I can drive this thing and I have no idea how to drive a semi," Musk joked.

Ahead of the unveiling, Tesla executives showed off the Class 8 truck to journalists, describing it as "trailer agnostic," or capable of hauling any type of freight. Class 8 is the heaviest weight classification on trucks.

The day cab – which is not a sleeper – has a less prominent nose than on a classic truck, and the battery is built into the chassis. It has four motors, one for each rear wheel. Tesla designed the cab with a roomy feel and a centre seat for better visibility, executives said. Two touch screens flank the driver.

Mixed reactions

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, the fourth-largest US less-than-truckload carrier, which consolidates smaller freight loads onto a single truck, said it would not use the Tesla truck.