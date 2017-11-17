WORLD
Elon Musk unveils new electric big rig: the Tesla Semi
Tesla will start producing a prototype electric big rig in 2019. Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the truck, along with a red roadster which rolled out of the big rig.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk shows off the Tesla Semi as he unveils the company's new electric big rig - the Tesla Semi- during a presentation in Hawthorn, California, US, November 16. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 17, 2017

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled a new electric big rig on Thursday in Los Angeles. Tesla will start producing the truck – the Tesla Semi – in 2019. 

Musk has described electric trucks as Tesla's next effort to move the economy away from fossil fuels through projects including electric cars, solar roofs and power storage.

While Musk did not give a price for the truck, some analysts fear the truck will be an expensive distraction for Tesla, which is burning cash, has never posted an annual profit, and is in self-described "manufacturing hell" starting up production of the $35,000 Model 3 sedan.

Tesla also has to convince the trucking community that it can build an affordable electric big rig with the range and cargo capacity to compete with relatively low-cost, time-tested diesel trucks. The heavy batteries eat into the weight of cargo an electric truck can haul.

The Semi

The Tesla Semi has four independent electric motors, one for each of its wheels, a transmission that requires no shifting of gears, and a regenerative braking system that "gives it basically infinite brake life," Musk said.

The truck has Tesla's latest semi-autonomous driving system, designed to keep a vehicle in its lane without drifting, change lanes on command, and transition from one freeway to another with no human intervention.

The truck can go up to 800 km (500 miles) at maximum weight at highway speed, Musk said, or reach 100 kph in 20 seconds at the maximum weight allowed on US highways of 36,300 kg (80,000 pounds).

Diesel trucks are capable of travelling up to 1,600 km (1,000 miles) on a single tank of fuel. Musk said diesel trucks were 20 percent more expensive per mile to operate than his electric truck.

"I can drive this thing and I have no idea how to drive a semi," Musk joked.

Ahead of the unveiling, Tesla executives showed off the Class 8 truck to journalists, describing it as "trailer agnostic," or capable of hauling any type of freight. Class 8 is the heaviest weight classification on trucks.

The day cab – which is not a sleeper – has a less prominent nose than on a classic truck, and the battery is built into the chassis. It has four motors, one for each rear wheel. Tesla designed the cab with a roomy feel and a centre seat for better visibility, executives said. Two touch screens flank the driver.

Mixed reactions

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, the fourth-largest US less-than-truckload carrier, which consolidates smaller freight loads onto a single truck, said it would not use the Tesla truck.

“We met with Tesla and at this time we do not see a fit with their product and our fleet,” Dave Bates, senior vice president of operations, said in an email, without elaborating.

Earlier this week Musk tweeted that the truck would "blow your mind clear out of your skull."

Manufacturers such as Daimler AG, Navistar International Corp and Volkswagen AG are joining a host of start-ups racing to overcome the challenges of substituting batteries for diesel engines as regulators crack down on carbon dioxide and soot pollution.

Manufacturers are still mostly focused on medium-duty trucks, not the heavy big rig market Tesla is after.

Charging and maintaining electric trucks that crisscross the country could be expensive and complex.

Tesla said the truck can charge in 30 minutes and then travel 644 km (400 miles).

Trumping the truck

During the presentation of the Tesla Semi, the truck opened its trailer, and a new Roadster drove out. 

The sports car with a removable glass roof is an updated version of Tesla's first production vehicle. It can seat four and travel 1,000 km (620 miles) on a single charge. Musk said the new sports car would be the fastest-production car ever.

The sports car can go from 0 to 100 kph in 1.9 seconds with a maximum speed over 400 kph, which would make it the fastest car in general production.

The first 1,000 cars will cost $250,000 each, paid in full up front, with later models starting at $200,000.

Shares of Tesla have risen 46 percent this year to make the company the No. 2 US automaker by market value.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
