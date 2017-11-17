After six years of war, 2.8 million Syrian children are living in inaccessible areas, including 280,000 children living under siege, almost completely cut off from humanitarian aid, according to UNICEF.

But that is not the only problem they face. Displaced and traumatised, they are forced to fend for themselves as well as their families.

Yasser al Jasem is a 10-year-old living in Idlib who collects plastic and glass bottles from the garbage or the streets to resell. His story is all too familiar in Syria.