WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia recalls its ambassador to Germany
Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said the kingdom would deliver a protest note to Germany's ambassador in Riyadh over what it said were "baseless" comments made by its Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.
Saudi Arabia recalls its ambassador to Germany
Saudi Arabia's King Salman meets with former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri in Riyadh on November 6, 2017. / Reuters Archive
November 18, 2017

Saudi Arabia has summoned its ambassador in Germany home for consultations over comments allegedly made by German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel during a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said Saudi Arabia would deliver a protest note to Germany's ambassador in Riyadh over what it said were "baseless" comments made by Gabriel.

"Such remarks provoke the surprise and disapproval of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which considers them as aimless and based on false information that would not help bringing about stability in the region," the ministry said in a statement in English carried by Saudi state news agency SPA.

The controversy revolves around the resignation of Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri while on a visit to Saudi Arabia on November 4, accusing the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group of spreading chaos in the region.

Hariri's abrupt resignation and continued stay in Saudi Arabia has raised concern over Lebanon's stability.

Recommended

Hariri has since left Saudi Arabia with his family for a visit to France, in what was seen as a possible way out of the crisis.

The Saudi ministry did not single out any specific remarks by Gabriel it was referring to.

But on its website, the German foreign ministry quoted Gabriel as telling his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil that "Germany stands firmly by Lebanon’s side", and warned against fanning tension in the Middle East.

“Another trouble spot is the last thing that people in the Middle East need now," Gabriel said, according to his ministry's website.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'