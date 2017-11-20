The head of the Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC), Riyad Hijab, resigned on Monday after a nearly two-year term.

A statement from Hijab did not say why he was quitting the Saudi-backed HNC, the main anti-regime umbrella bloc, which includes political and armed groups and has represented the opposition in peace talks.

The resignation comes two days ahead of a planned conference for the Syrian opposition factions in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

The conference comes as an attempt by Saudi Arabia to unify all Syrian oppositions platforms and is expected to discuss critical topics like the fate of Syria’s Bashar Assad in the transitional period and the acceptance of 2012 amended constitution.