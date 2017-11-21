In July 1995, Bosnian-Serb general Ratko Mladic's forces executed some 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys during Bosnia's civil war.

International courts deemed it a genocide, and the atrocity was the worst in Europe since World War II.

Mladic, will now hear his verdict from a UN war crimes court on Wednesday.

He faced 11 counts of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, in a marathon trial that began back in 2011.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie reports.