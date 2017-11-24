South Africa's Supreme Court on Friday increased Oscar Pistorius' murder sentence to 13 years and five months after the state argued that his original sentence of six years was "shockingly lenient."

Pistorius was imprisoned in July last year after being found guilty on appeal of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013 in a case that attracted worldwide interest.

The double-amputee Olympic sprinter known as the 'blade runner' was not in court for Friday's ruling where the court handed down the minimum 15-year sentence prescribed for murder in South Africa, and subtracted the years Pistorius had already served.

"The sentence imposed ... in respect of murder is set aside and substituted with the following: the respondent is sentenced to imprisonment for a period of 13 years and five months," the judge said, reading out the court's decision.

TRT World spoke to South Africa-based journalist Melanie Rice.

Steenkamp family welcomes decision