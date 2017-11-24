Turkey defeated Latvia 85-73 in the FIBA 2019 World Cup European Qualifiers Group B match on Friday at TOFAS Sports Hall in northwestern city of Bursa.

A 30-point outburst in the third quarter made the Turkish national basketball team victorious in the first group match. Shooting guard Melih Mahmutoglu put up a spectacular show from the three-point line, finishing with 24 points.

Baris Ermis also performed well for the 12 Giant Men. He scored 12 points, grabbed seen rebounds, dished out nine assists and made four steals.

Sertac Sanli also chipped in for 15 points.