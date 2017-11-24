POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkey beats Latvia in basketball World Cup qualifier
A dominant third quarter helps Turkey's national basketball team, the 12 Giant Men, to prevail over Latvia, 85-73, in the FIBA 2019 World Cup European Qualifiers Group B match.
Turkey beats Latvia in basketball World Cup qualifier
Turkish national team players celebrate their victory against Latvia at TOFAS Sports Hall in Bursa, on Friday, November 24, 2017. (Photo AA) / AA
November 24, 2017

Turkey defeated Latvia 85-73 in the FIBA 2019 World Cup European Qualifiers Group B match on Friday at TOFAS Sports Hall in northwestern city of Bursa. 

A 30-point outburst in the third quarter made the Turkish national basketball team victorious in the first group match. Shooting guard Melih Mahmutoglu put up a spectacular show from the three-point line, finishing with 24 points.

Baris Ermis also performed well for the 12 Giant Men. He scored 12 points, grabbed seen rebounds, dished out nine assists and made four steals.

Sertac Sanli also chipped in for 15 points.

Recommended

In his post-match comment, Turkey's head coach Ufuk Sarica said the team "got a chance to experience playing in Bursa after a long time. The national team hasn't played a game here in a while. We are glad that we won, but sad about the injury of Semih Erden."

Erden got knocked down just before the end of the second quarter of the game.

Latvian head coach Arnis Vecvagars said Turkey benefited 18 points from Latvia's turnovers.

"We tried to come back, but it's not easy here in Turkey against such a good team," he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each