It is hard to forget one's school days. While most schools are more or less the same regarding teaching methods, books, tests, final exams and grades for students to advance to the next level...some schools are much more different to what we would expect!

Cave school

The Dongzhong Mid-Cave Primary School is located in a cave in the mountainous Miao village in China. Dongzhong itself means "in cave".

As there was no money to construct a building, the local people started a school in a cave in 1984 with eight teachers and 186 students.

Students used to spend up to six hours daily to travel to and from the school in the pursuit of knowledge. After 23 years, the government closed the school when the villagers raised concerns. A government spokesperson said that the closure of the school was necessary because China was not a "society of cavemen".

The floating school

Bangladesh is prone to floods. At least twice a year, the country experiences floods which disrupt daily life in the country. Millions of citizens suffer and remain without access to clean water, electricity, and other necessities. It also becomes almost impossible for students to attend schools. To solve this problem, a non-profit organisation called Shidhulai Swanirvar Sangstha built schools that float.

Each of these boat schools are equipped with computers, internet access and a small library. Power is provided through solar panels.

These schools remain functional and operate as normal even when there are floods in the country and all other services remain closed. These boat schools pick students up from docks and riversides, then dock somewhere so that class can begin. When the class is over, these boat schools return the students to their homes and another group of students are picked up. So far thousands of children have benefitted from these boat schools. The organisation has also built floating houses and healthcare centres.

The school without books

The West Philadelphia School of the Future does not require students to have books. Instead, students use computers. A note-taking app, OneNote, is used to teach mathematics. Each class has computerised smart boards instead of traditional dry-erase boards or blackboards. Digital lockers in the school open with the flash of an ID card. The school was opened in 2006.

The students and teachers faced several challenges soon after the school opened. Students were not yet technically ready to jump in the deep end of going digital. The teachers also had problems with incorporating the desired level of technology. The school is running successfully and students score high marks in mathematics and reading. The school begins at 9:00am and ends at 4:00pm like a normal work day instead of a typical school day.

Brooklyn Free School