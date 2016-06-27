Turkey and Israel have a history of political turbulence, often impacted by the Arab-Israel conflict and Middle Eastern politics. Even in periods of diplomatic crisis, the two countries understand there are mutual strategic and geopolitical interests at stake. Here's a look at the key moments in their relationship.

1.Turkey was the first Muslim majority country to recognise Israel

Turkey became the first Muslim majority country in the world to recognise Israel as a state in 1949.

This was in spite of Turkey voting against a UN Partition Plan for Palestine which recommended the creation of two separate Palestinian and Jewish states to coexist side by side.

During the 1950s, Turkey decided it was time to open the doors of its first diplomatic office in Tel Aviv but after the Suez Canal Crisis in 1956, the office was downgraded to a low-level mission.

2. 'Secret' top level meeting

Israeli Prime Minister David Ben Gurion flew into Turkey late August 1958. The following meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Adnan Menderes paved the way for the Peripheral Alliance. Some of the understandings were on cooperation in the "diplomatic, economic, and military" sectors.

This improved relations and the Turks boosted their diplomatic mission to a much higher level in the 60s.

3. Arab-Israel conflict in 1967 damages relations

Israel and Turkey ties have almost always been impacted by the Arab-Israel relations. In 1967, their relationship took a knock after the Six-Day War in which Israel made significant territorial gains.

Turkey condemned Israel for its occupation of the Palestinian territories and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

But, unlike its Arab counterparts, Turkey held back from calling Israel an "aggressor state". It also rejected a demand by the Arabs to sever ties with Israel.

4. The shaky 80s

Turkey upgraded its diplomatic mission to a full-fledged embassy in 1980. But, this office didn't last a year.

Once Tel Aviv declared Jerusalem as its "eternal capital" and annexed East Jerusalem, Ankara downgraded the embassy to a mission of the lowest level.

In 1988, the two nations did however try to make peace by having discussions on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting.

5. Israeli-Palestinian peace process helps a friendship

During the 1990s, with the launch of the Israeli-Palestinian Peace Process, ties improved and Turkey sent its first ambassador to Israel.

By 1993, then prime minister Tansu Ciller became the first head of Turkey to visit Israel. Her visit was soon followed by former Turkish president Suleyman Demirel's in 1996.

The same year, these two nations signed strategic cooperation and trade agreements.

6. Erdogan continues trust-building efforts

In the early 2000s, when Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the conservative AK Party was elected as the Turkish prime minister, he continued the policy of building ties and also visited Israel.

During a visit to Israel in 2005, Erdogan told then-Israeli premier Ariel Sharon that AK Party considered anti-Semitism a crime against humanity.

Turkey even offered to mediate talks between Israel and other Middle Eastern countries.

7. The historic parliamentary address

After Erdogan's visit, President Shimon Peres decided to make a trip to Turkey.

Peres met President Abdullah Gul and Erdogan and made history by addressing the Turkish Parliament.

He was so overcome by the honour that he hailed it as an unprecedented moment in history. This is "the first time an Israeli official would make a speech at the Parliament" Peres said before his address.

But the high was short-lived. Soon after Peres' visit, Israel's blockade of Gaza dealt a sharp blow to the relationship.

8. Gaza offensive tests Israeli-Turkish ties, again

Israel strengthened its naval blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2007 and Palestinian suffering intensified with shortages of food and medical supplies.