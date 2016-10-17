A newspaper story that indicated that, despite tensions, Pakistan's civil and military leadership were finally on the same page with respect to militant extremism within the country, seems to have inadvertently blown up into a full-fledged tussle between the two.

The saga began with Dawn, arguably Pakistan's most respected newspaper, publishing an account of a secret high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. In the October 6 ‘exclusive' it reported – via unnamed sources present at the meeting – that the civilians had sharply questioned the head of military-controlled intelligence agency ISI about covert support to militants waging guerrilla war in Kashmir and Afghanistan. The report claimed that the ISI chief (a three star general) was particularly told how support for the militants was leading to Pakistan's diplomatic isolation.

In a country with a not-too-happy history of civil and military relations – the military has conducted three coups in Pakistan's 69 years of existence and has ruled directly for 33 of them – many are viewing the recent developments with some trepidation.

Happily, according to Dawn, the intelligence chief and the government ministers present in the meeting came to a consensus that action needed to be taken against all militants.

For keen observers of Pakistani politics, both elements of the report were positive. Not only was there consensus over direction but civilians had shown backbone in asserting their right to determine overall state policy.

So far so good.

Or so the average reader thought.

It seems the report rubbed the military the wrong way. Under pressure from the military, the government first issued a denial of the story, labeling it as "speculative", "misleading", and "an amalgamation of fiction and half-truths." Then a little later came a stronger denial from the chief minister of the largest province Punjab, calling the story "baseless" and "devoid of reality." Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif – who is also the brother of the Prime Minister – had been quoted in Dawn's report as having been the most critical of allegedly ambiguous ISI policies. Finally, after the army chief General Raheel Sharif met the PM to discuss matters, came yet another denial, calling for those who had leaked "a fabricated" and "twisted" account of the meeting and "harmed the national interest" to be identified and punished.

The same night, Dawn's assistant editor and political columnist Cyril Almeida, who had reported the story, was placed on the ‘Exit Control List' (ECL) which effectively barred him from travelling abroad.

After immediate and strong denunciation of these actions from human rights groups and journalist bodies both within Pakistan and abroad, military sources tried to distance themselves from the action against Mr Almeida. They denied to the media that the military had ever asked for the reporter to be placed on the ECL, saying they simply wanted to identify those who had leaked the information from a high-level meeting.