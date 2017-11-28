WORLD
2 MIN READ
Duchess of Cambridge's uncle gets fine for punching wife
Gary Goldsmith, who is the younger brother Prince William's mother-in-law, was spared prison after admitting he used a closed fist to hit his wife in the face, leaving her semi-conscious outside their central London home in October.
Duchess of Cambridge's uncle gets fine for punching wife
This file photo taken on May 20, 2017 shows Gary Goldsmith, uncle of Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London. / AFP Archive
November 28, 2017

The Duchess of Cambridge's uncle has been fined $6,618 (£5,000/5,571 euros) for punching his wife in the face during an argument, with the magistrate who sentenced him on Tuesday calling him a "nasty drunk".

Gary Goldsmith, 52, admitted to using a closed fist to hit Julie-Ann Goldsmith, who fell to the ground and was left semi-conscious outside their central London home in the early hours of October 13.

Goldsmith, who is the younger brother of Carole Middleton, mother-in-law of Prince William, was spared prison but was also given a 12-month community order that will include 20 rehabilitation sessions.

The court heard the couple began to argue while in a taxi after a charity event, then continued the argument on the street outside their home.

Recommended

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said Goldsmith had called his wife "a nothing and whore" during the argument, saying he was a "nasty drunk".

After falling to the floor, his wife remained flat-out with her eyes closed for around 15 seconds before waking up and staggering to her feet, the prosecutor said.

In a victim impact statement, she said she had been left feeling "extremely anxious and very stressed and suffering panic attacks."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'