Members of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party elected a right-wing nationalist Alexander Gauland to be their co-leader on Saturday, signalling a possible toughening of tone before regional votes next year.

A party congress chose Gauland - who once defended an AfD member who had said history should be rewritten to focus on German victims of World War Two - to return to the post he had held until 2015.

The party's incumbent leader Jorg Meuthen - seen as a relative moderate in the movement - won enough votes to keep his post.

But in a vote that dragged into the evening, he was joined as co-leader by Gauland, who ran for the post at the last minute after another candidate seen as a moderate, Georg Pazderski, failed to win enough votes.

Gauland replaces Frauke Petry, who quit to become an independent member of parliament.

Her sudden departure two days after the AfD became the first far-right party to win seats in the Bundestag since the 1950s exposed rifts over whether the party should ditch rhetoric including statements saying Islam was not compatible with the German constitution.

Before the leadership vote, Meuthen praised the party often beset by internal strife for showing unity after two senior members quit in September in protest against what they saw as an unstoppable populist streak.

"There are people in this country who don't only say 'We can do this' but who actually manage to do something," Meuthen told delegates, putting a new twist on Chancellor Angela Merkel's "Wir schaffen das" (We can do it) message to those who doubted Germany can deal with a record influx of migrants in 2015.