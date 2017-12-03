Carrie Fisher's final performance as the beloved Leia in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" puts the character on the front lines in a dark new chapter that reaches cinemas this month, leaving a galactic hole to fill after the sudden death of the actress a year ago.

Fisher had filmed all of her scenes for the eighth instalment of the blockbuster space saga, before she died of a heart attack in December 2016.

"She's irreplaceable," Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker said. "StarWars is about great triumphs and great tragedies, and I can't think of a bigger tragedy than missing our Leia," Hamill said.

Writer and director Rian Johnson said he did not change Leia's story in "Last Jedi" after her death. The film debuts in cinemas December 14.

It will be up to the makers of 2019 film "Episode IX" to decide the ultimate fate of the character first seen as a spunky princess in the original 1977 "Star Wars" film, Johnson added.

In "The Last Jedi," "we didn't tailor it to be a farewell to her," Johnson said. "But, that having been said, I think there's some moments that I think will really mean a lot to fans. You will see more from Leia that you haven't seen before."

Fisher's final film appearance is expected to boost already feverish interest in the franchise, now owned by Walt Disney Co.

Boxoffice.com projects "Last Jedi" will haul in $185 million to $215 million at US and Canadian ticket windows its first weekend, which would rank as one of the biggest film debuts in history.