One of the biggest diamonds ever found, The Peace Diamond, discovered in Sierra Leone is going up for auction in New York on Monday.

Some of the funds from the auction money will finance water, electricity, health and education projects in Koryardu village where the diamond was discovered.

The Sierra Leone government rejected a $7.8 million bid when the rock was first put up for auction in Freetown, saying it was too low.

Diamonds have a dark history in Sierra Leone dating back to a civil war that ended in 2002 and killed 50,000 people.