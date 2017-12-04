WORLD
Sierra Leone's Peace Diamond to be auctioned in New York
Locals from Koryardu village in Kono district in which the 709-carat diamond was found are hoping some of the funds generated from its sale will help the village's infrastructure.
People from Sierra Leone hold the 709-carat diamond as it is presented during a news conference before auction in New York, US, November 21, 2017. / Reuters
December 4, 2017

One of the biggest diamonds ever found, The Peace Diamond, discovered in Sierra Leone is going up for auction in New York on Monday.

Some of the funds from the auction money will finance water, electricity, health and education projects in Koryardu village where the diamond was discovered.

The Sierra Leone government rejected a $7.8 million bid when the rock was first put up for auction in Freetown, saying it was too low.

Diamonds have a dark history in Sierra Leone dating back to a civil war that ended in 2002 and killed 50,000 people. 

Rebels forced civilians in the east to mine the stones and bought weapons with the proceeds, leading to the term "blood diamonds."

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee reports from Koryardu village in Kono district, Sierra Leone.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
