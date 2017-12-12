The leaders of Turkey and Israel have recently exchanged harsh words, re-fueling tensions after a period of normalised relations.

The exchange followed US president Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a decision that has crossed a red line for Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of being a terrorist state. "Palestine is an innocent victim... As for Israel, it is a terrorist state, yes, terrorist," Erdogan said in a speech in the central Anatolian city of Sivas on Sunday.

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu countered these words during a conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris later on Sunday, where he criticized the president and Turkey’s policy on the Kurdish issue and its support for Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement.

Erdogan warned after the announcement last week that Jerusalem was a “red line for Muslims” and said that the move could lead to sever diplomatic ties with Israel. The warning comes just over a year after the two countries restored their respective ambassadors after a six-year standoff after the Marmara Mavi incident in May 2010.

That period also saw a slowdown in security and defence co-operation. Turkey blocked many of Israel’s NATO activities, according to diplomats who spoke with Israeli intelligence officials.

In 2010, after the Mavi Marmara flotilla incident, Turkey had issued three demands, including an apology from Israel, compensation to the families of the victims, and a lifting of the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Restoring relations with Ankara was not only critical for security and defence co-operation, especially as the war in neighbouring Syria continues. It was also a linchpin in Israel’s strategy to unlock natural gas wealth in the eastern Mediterranean. Israel is looking for export markets, and exploring a pipeline to Turkey is one option, both for consumers there and as a connection to Europe.

Turkey and Israel had improved diplomatic ties in recent years after Israel issued an apology in March 2013 and paid compensation in June 2017 to the families of the victims of the Mavi Marmara incident. Israel also permitted the passage of humanitarian aid, partially relieving the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

However, Turkish authorities have continued to defend the Palestinian cause and have regularly criticised Israeli policy.

Continuation of trade and energy relations

Despite diplomatic and political differences, Turkey and Israel have continued to develop co-operation in the areas of trade, energy, defence and security—areas where the two countries have overlapping interests.

Turkish-Israeli diplomatic relations reached their lowest point in the period between 2010-2016. Turkey expelled Israel’s ambassador and froze military co-operation, and the two countries reduced intelligence sharing and canceled joint military exercises. However, economic ties continued to improve, despite a few small irregularities.

Trade volume reached an all-time high in 2014, at $5.8 billion. Trade volume between the two countries is at $4.3 billion as of 2016.