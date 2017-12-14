The latest round of Syria peace talks in Geneva was a "golden opportunity missed," the country's UN mediator lamented on Thursday, accusing the Syrian regime of not really seeking dialogue.

UN envoy Staffan de Mistura told reporters that "negotiations did not take place," blaming, in particular, the regime delegation's apparent lack of interest in discussing anything besides the fight against "terrorism."

His statement came at the end of the eighth round of indirect talks in Geneva between delegations representing regime and the opposition in Syria's brutal, nearly seven-year war.

Seven previous rounds of talks mediated by De Mistura have also gone nowhere – and rival sides have not yet met face-to-face.

The UN mediator – who describes himself as a "chronic optimist" and highlights incremental progress where others see stalemate – had voiced hope that the eighth round that opened on November 28, would mark the first "real negotiation."

'Disappointed'

But as the round fizzled out Thursday, he acknowledged he was "disappointed."

"In spite of lots of efforts of my whole team, we did not have real negotiations. We did, however, have bilateral discussions," he told reporters.

While the opposition, which was united in one delegation for the first time, had seriously engaged in all subjects on the table, he said,"the regime engaged sadly only on one subject... terrorism."

Asked about the next steps, De Mistura said he would discuss the matter with UN chief Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, but that he hoped to organise a new round of talks next month.