A Papua New Guinea court has given hundreds of asylum seekers who were held for years in a controversial Australian detention centre the right to sue the Papua New Guinea (PNG) government for compensation, Australian media reported on Saturday.

The Court declared in 2016 that the detention of asylum seekers on behalf of the Australian government was illegal and that it breached asylum seekers' fundamental human rights.

"The finding opens the way to a major compensation and also for consequential orders against both the PNG and Australian governments," Refugee Action Coalition spokesman Ian Rintoul told Australian Associated Press.

Papua New Guinea's Supreme Court rejected an attempt by the PNG government to stop the asylum seekers seeking compensation on Friday, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The government had tried to argue that the time frame for such attempts to sue for compensation had passed but the court rejected its application.

The decision comes two months after the PNG government closed the detention centre on remote Manus Island, which had housed about 400 male asylum seekers.

The asylum seekers will now go back to court in February to seek orders from Australia and Papua New Guinea for them to be settled in a safe third country.

Conditions in the camp, and another on the tiny Pacific island of Nauru, have been widely criticised by the UN and human rights groups.