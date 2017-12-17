Two suicide bombers attacked a packed church in southwestern Pakistan on Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding up to 45 before one of them blew himself up and police killed the other, officials said.

The gunmen wearing explosives-filled vests stormed the church in Quetta city when Sunday services had just opened, exploding a suicide vest and shooting at worshippers, said Sarfraz Bugti, the home minister of Balochistan province.

Police guards at the church exchanged fire with the attackers before they could enter the main sanctuary, said provincial police chief Moazzam Ansari. He said two women were among those killed.

"There were nearly 400 people inside the church, but the attackers couldn't get inside the services," Ansari said.

"We killed one of them, and the other one exploded himself after police wounded him," he said.