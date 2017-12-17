A Saudi-led air strike has killed at least three civilians in Yemen's Marib province, a local official said on Sunday, but a rebel news agency gave a higher death toll.

The local official, speaking from Marib east of Sanaa, said the civilians were in a vehicle in the Hreib Karameesh district when it was hit overnight by the air strikes.

The Saba news agency linked to the Shiite Houthi rebels said that 10 women in a wedding convoy were hit in the strikes.

It said three air strikes targeted the convoy as it was returning from a wedding party.