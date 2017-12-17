WORLD
Saudi-led air strike kills 10 civilians in Yemen
The Saba news agency linked to the Shiite Houthi rebels said that women in a wedding convoy were among those killed.
Women walk past a collapsed roof of a building destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa on September 7, 2015 / Reuters Archive
December 17, 2017

A Saudi-led air strike has killed at least three civilians in Yemen's Marib province, a local official said on Sunday, but a rebel news agency gave a higher death toll.

The local official, speaking from Marib east of Sanaa, said the civilians were in a vehicle in the Hreib Karameesh district when it was hit overnight by the air strikes.

The Saba news agency linked to the Shiite Houthi rebels said that 10 women in a wedding convoy were hit in the strikes.

It said three air strikes targeted the convoy as it was returning from a wedding party.

Relentless air campaign 

A Saudi-led coalition has been waging an air campaign against the Houthis since March 2015, in an attempt to shore up the internationally recognised government of Abedrabbo Mansur Hadi.

More than 8,750 people have been killed in the conflict.

Humanitarian aid groups have urged all sides to show restraint, and the UN has listed Yemen as the world's number one humanitarian crisis, with seven million people on the brink of famine.

On Sunday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Yemen needed around $2.3 billion in aid in 2017 but that "only 61 percent" was met.

SOURCE:AFP
