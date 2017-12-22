A planned Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Black Sea resort of Sochi will be held between January 29-30, Turkish, Russian and Iranian delegations agreed on Friday.

The decision came during an eighth round of peace talks aimed at ending the Syria conflict. The talks began on Thursday in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana and ended on Friday.

The delegations also agreed on the release of detainees and mine clearing in historical sites, according to diplomatic sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In a joint statement by Turkey, Russia and Iran, the sides reaffirmed "their strong and continued commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syrian Arab Republic."

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi reports from Astana.

They also welcomed "progress in the implementation of the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas" in the country.