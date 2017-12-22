Iraqi Shia paramilitary groups have been deployed to the Syrian border to reinforce border guards who have faced fire from within Syria over the last three days, one of their commanders said on Friday.

There was no immediate word on who opened fire from Syrian territory, but forces against Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria expect the group will resort to guerrilla warfare after losing its urban bastions earlier this year.

"After several Iraqi border guard positions came under attack by missiles, and backup from security forces was late, the 13th Brigade of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) [also known as Hashd al-Shab] was deployed and targeted the origins of the launch," PMF commander for west Anbar, Qassem Mesleh, said in a statement.

"Operations command and the infantry brigade are now present on the Iraqi-Syrian frontline with border guards ready to repel any attack or movement by the enemy," Mesleh said.

"This area is not within the PMF's remit but it is our duty to back up all security forces."

The PMF is an umbrella grouping of mostly Iranian-backed and trained Shi'ite militias that formally report to Iraq's prime minister but are separate from the military and police.

Sunni Muslims and Kurds have called on Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to disarm the PMF, which they say are responsible for widespread abuses against their communities.

An Iraqi military spokesman confirmed the deployment. Brigadier General Yahya Rasool told Reuters it was temporary and "very normal" because it was the PMF's duty to back up government forces.