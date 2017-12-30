WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gazan protester dies after border clash with Israeli forces
Jamal Muslih from Al Bureij refugee camp in Gaza was seriously wounded by live fire on Friday. His death has brought the number of Palestinians killed in the protests against US President Donald Trump's decision over Jerusalem to 13.
Gazan protester dies after border clash with Israeli forces
A masked Palestinian demonstrator is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. December 29, 2017. / Reuters
December 30, 2017

A Gazan died on Saturday after being wounded by Israeli fire during a protest on the border over US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a Palestinian health official said.

Jamal Muslih, 20, of Al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, had been seriously wounded by live fire on Friday, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

His death brings to 13 the number of Palestinians killed since US President Donald Trump announced on December 6 that he would recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv. At least 11 protesters have died in clashes with Israeli troops, and two others were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza earlier in the month.

More than 50 Palestinians were wounded in Friday's clashes on the Gaza-Israel border as part of another "day of rage" over the US declaration, called for by both Gaza's Hamas and militant group Islamic Jihad.

Recommended

In the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said at least 16 people were wounded when Israeli troops fired live rounds during demonstrations, while others were hit with rubber-coated bullets.

Earlier on Friday, militants in Gaza fired three rockets at southern Israel, two of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defence system, with the third hitting a village near the border, causing damage but no casualties.

Israeli aircraft and tanks targeted two Hamas positions near the border in response, again causing damage but no casualties.

Rockets from Gaza are often fired by fringe Islamist groups but Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks from the territory.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests